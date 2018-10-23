Chinese President Xi oversees Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge opening

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridg

A mega-bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai officially opened Tuesday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping overseeing the event to showcase China's ambition to develop a regional economic zone in its southern coastal area.

Vice premiers Han Zheng and Liu He and government leaders and lawmakers from Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau were among hundreds of guests at an opening ceremony in Zhuhai.

"I announce that the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is officially open," Xi said at the event.

Han in his remarks said the 55-kilometer bridge-cum-tunnel across the Pearl River estuary "will facilitate exchanges of people between the three places, economic and trade development, boost competitiveness for the Pearl River Delta region and help integrate Hong Kong and Macau into the country."

The mega-bridge will be opened to the public Wednesday. Limited cross-border bus and shuttle bus services will be available to begin with, and private vehicles will need permits to travel on it.

What is being billed as the world's longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing will put the three cities within an hour's drive of each other. It would only take around 45 minutes to travel from Hong Kong International Airport to Zhuhai, compared with around four hours now, and the travelling time between Zhuhai and Hong Kong's Kwai Tsing Container Terminal will be shortened from 3.5 hours to around 75 minutes.

The construction cost for the main body of the bridge was around 15.7 billion yuan (US$2.3 billion), to be shared among the governments of Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China. But Hong Kong has invested HK$120 billion (US$15.3 billion) for its share as well as peripheral facilities.

Along with the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail link that began operation last month, the mega-bridge is also seen as a vital element in the development of the Greater Bay Area, a regional economic zone comprising Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities of Guangdong Province.