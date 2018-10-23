Heat wave boosts April-Sept. air conditioner shipments to record high

資料 air conditioners, heat, summer, 2018072602748

Japan's shipments of air conditioners in the April-September period rose to a record high due to a heat wave that gripped the Japanese archipelago, an industry body said Tuesday.

Shipments in the first half of fiscal 2018 climbed 7.3 percent from a year earlier to 6,142,000 units, the highest since 1972 when comparable data became available, the Japan Electrical Manufacturer's Association said.

The temperature rose to a record high of 41.1 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, on July 23, prompting the weather agency to call the heat wave "a natural disaster."

Across Japan, 95,073 people were taken to hospital and 160 died between April 30 and Sept. 30, according to preliminary government data released earlier this month.

The value of air conditioner shipments was up 7.8 percent to 492.5 billion yen ($4.4 billion), contributing to a 2.8 percent rise in the overall shipments value of white goods home appliances to around 1.3 trillion yen, the highest in the last 10 years.

Large-capacity washing machines also saw brisk demand, according to the data.