【写真で振り返る】映画「ハリー・ポッター」シリーズのロン役でお馴染みルパート・グリントの変遷

映画「ハリー・ポッター」シリーズのロン役でお馴染みルパート・グリント。1作目の時はまだ12歳だった彼も、現在は30歳！立派な大人に成長しています。 今回は、AXNで11月10日よりスタートする「スナッチ・ザ・シリーズ」の放送にちなんで、彼の変遷を、公開作品の年代別に振り返りたいと思います！

基本情報

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Actor Rupert Grint discuss 'Snatch' with the Build Series at Build Studio on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

ルパート・グリント。

1988年生まれ。イギリス／ハートフォードシャー州出身。

『ハリー・ポッターシリーズ』のファンだったことから、オーディションに応募し、見事ロン役を獲得し、2001年に映画『ハリー・ポッターと賢者の石』でデビュー。

同シリーズ以外には、『サンダーパンツ！』（2003年公開）や、『ムーン・ウォーカーズ』（2015年公開）等にも出演しています。

『ハリー・ポッターと賢者の石』（2001年公開）時代

Rupert Grint (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Richard Harris, Daniel Radcliffe (Photo by DMIPhoto/FilmMagic)

ハリー・ポッターを演じたダニエル・ラドクリフ、ハーマイオニーを演じたエマ・ワトソンと一緒に。

まだ初々しさがあってかわいいですね。

『ハリー・ポッターと秘密の部屋』（2002年公開）時代

LONDON - MAY 12: Actor Rupert Grint at the UK premiere of 'Thunderpants' on 12th May 2002 followed by the After-Party at Planet Hollywood in Leicester Square, London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

LONDON - MAY 12: Actors Rupert Grint and Bruce Cook, the stars of the movie, at the UK premiere of 'Thunderpants' on 12th May 2002 followed by the After-Party at Planet Hollywood in Leicester Square, London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

上の2枚は、2002年5月、映画『サンダーパンツ！』の時のお写真。

ルパートは、オタク系天才発明家アラン・A・アレン、を演じています。くるくる頭がかわいい！

『サンダーパンツ！』あらすじ

何の取り得もない一見ごく平凡な小学生パトリック・スマッシュ。しかし、彼には大きな悩みがあった。それは、オナラが異常なほどたくさん出てしまうというもの。そのせいで、父は家を出てしまい、母や姉もパトリックを毛嫌いしていた。学校でも当然のようにイジメの対象。そんなパトリックにもたった一人だけ強い味方がいた。同じクラスのオタク系天才発明家アラン・A・アレン。彼は、生まれつき鼻が利かないのでオナラの臭いも問題なかった。アランはパトリックのためにガスが外に漏れない特殊な服“サンダーパンツ”を発明してくれるのだった。

出典元：https://movies.yahoo.co.jp/movie/%E3%82%B5%E3%83%B3%E3%83%80%E3%83%BC%E3%83%91%E3%83%B3%E3%83%84%EF%BC%81/242083/

https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/510HCmwNjhL.jpg

続いて同じ2002年の後半、『ハリー・ポッターと秘密の部屋』の時のお写真です。

たった数か月なのに、少し大人っぽくなった印象がありますね。髪もビシっとキメて、スーツもおしゃれに着こなしています。

LONDON - NOVEMBER 3: Actor Rupert Grint arrives for the world premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' at the Odeon Leicester Square November 3, 2002 in London. (Photo by John Li/Getty Images)

LONDON - NOVEMBER 3: Actors Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson arrive for the world premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' at the Odeon Leicester Square November 3, 2002 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

『ハリー・ポッターとアズカバンの囚人』（2004年公開）時代

NEW YORK - MAY 23: (US TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor Rupert Grint attends the Premiere of Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban at Radio City Music Hall on May 23, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images)

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

2年でこんなにも変わるものでしょうか。もう立派なスター俳優という感じで、表情もリラックスしていますね！エマ・ワトソンも、美少女から女性へ成長しています。

『ハリー・ポッターと炎のゴブレット』（2005年公開）時代

Rupert Grint during Warner Bros.' 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' New York City Premiere - Inside Arrivals at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: (U.S. TABLOIDS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) (L-R) Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint attend the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' on November 12, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

すっかりカッコいいクールな青年へと変化しています。

ダニエル・ラドクリフは昔から色白でキュートな顔立ち。まだあどけなさもある気がしますね。

『ハリー・ポッターと不死鳥の騎士団』（2007年公開）時代

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Actor Rupert Grint at the Claridge's Hotel in London, England on June 24th, 2007. (PHOTO BY MUNAWAR HOSAIN / FOTOS INTERNATIONAL / GETTY IMAGES) Reproduction by American tabloids is absolutely forbidden by our contracts with all agencies.

この頃から現在のルパートにだいぶ近くなってきていますね。

ロンドンで行われたプレミアで、サインに応じる様子。

LONDON - JULY 03: Actor Rupert Grint meets fans at the european premiere of 'Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix' at Odeon Leicester Square on July 3, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

PARIS - JULY 04: Actor Rupert Grint poses during a photo call for the David Yates's film 'Harry Potter and the order of the phoenix' on July 4, 2007 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

エマ・ワトソンとの2ショットがとってもいい感じ。 ドレスアップしていない普段の姿も、とってもかわいいですね。

PARIS - JULY 04: Actress Emma Watson (L) poses with actor Rupert Grint (R) pose during a photo call for the David Yates's film 'Harry Potter and the order of the phoenix' on July 4, 2007 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Ausset-Lacroix/WireImage)

そしてこの年、ハリウッドのグローマンズ・チャイニーズ・シアターに、3人の手形が刻まれました！素晴らしいですね。ファンなら一度見てみたい！

HOLLYWOOD - JULY 09: Actor Rupert Grint, actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Emma Watson at the 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' - Hand, Footprint and Wand ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD - JULY 09: Actor Rupert Grint, actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Emma Watson at the 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' - Hand, Footprint and Wand ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD - JULY 09: Hand and Footprints for Actors Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson at the 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' Hand, Footprint, and Wand ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD - JULY 09: Actor Daniel Radcliffe, actress Emma Watson and actor Rupert Grint at the 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' - Hand, Footprint and Wand ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD - JULY 9: (L-R) Actor Daniel Radcliffe, actor Rupert Grint and actress Emma Watson attend the Harry Potter cast 'Hand, Foot and Wand-Print' ceremony held at Grauman's Chinese Theater July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

とっても楽しそうな3人の笑顔に癒されます。 ああ～でももうすっかり大人ですね。

『ハリー・ポッターと謎のプリンス』（2009年公開）の時代

BERLIN - FEBRUARY 08: Actor Rupert Grint attends the photocall for 'Cherrybomb' as part of the 59th Berlin Film Festival at the Babylon Cinema on February 8, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

ぐっと大人に。

下は撮影風景…ちょっとぼやけていますが楽しそうな現場です。

LONDON - APRIL 21: Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were filming scenes as Harry Potter and Ron Weasley in the latest instalment of the Harry Potter saga, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, at Piccadily Circus, sighting on April 21, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Martin Fraser/FilmMagic)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 22: Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe are seen on April 22, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Milan/FilmMagic)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: *UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS OUT * (L-R) Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton attend a photocall for 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' held at Claridges Hotel on July 6, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Davies/Getty Images)

ドラコ・マルフォイ役、トム・フェルトン！

彼も今や（2018年10月現在）31歳になっているんですよね～。

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: *UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS OUT * (L-R) Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe attend a photocall for 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' held at Claridges Hotel on July 6, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Davies/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Rupert Grint arrives at the World Premiere of 'Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince' at Odeon Leicester Square on July 7, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (L-R) Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe arrive for the World Premiere of Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince at Empire Leicester Square on July 7, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - JULY 09: (L-R) Actors Freddie Stroma, Michael Gambon, Warwick Davis, Bonnie Wright, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton attend the 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' premiere at Ziegfeld Theatre on July 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

『ハリー・ポッターと死の秘宝 PART1』（2010年公開）時代

Actress Evanna Lynch, actor Rupert Grint and actress Bonnie Wright attend the 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1' Photocall at Marunouchi Piccadilly on November 19, 2010 in Tokyo, Japan.

来日した際のお写真ですね。一目お目にかかりたかった！というファンも多いのではないでしょうか。

Actor Rupert Grint attends a press conference for 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' at Grand Hyatt Tokyo on November 18, 2010 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open on November 19 in Japan.

Actors Rupert Grint and Tom Felton attend the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' after party at Lincoln Square on November 15, 2010 in New York City.

(L-R) Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton attend the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' at Alice Tully Hall on November 15, 2010 in New York City.

みんな髪型も変わってますね。特にエマ・ワトソンのショートがインパクトおっきかった～お似合いです！

LONDON-November 11: Actor Rupert Grint attends the 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1' World Premiere at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

『ハリー・ポッターと死の秘宝 PART2』（2011年公開）時代

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Actor Rupert Grint attends the South Bank Sky Arts Awards at The Dorchester on January 25, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Emma Watson and Rupert Grint pose in the press room after the Harry Potter film series was awarded Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema during the 2011 Orange British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 13, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

何やら内緒話？こういう仲良しショットはファンにとってはうれしいですね。

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 27: Actor Rupert Grint attends 'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2' premiere at Kinepolis Cinema on June 27, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Fotonoticias/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Emma Watson and Rupert Grint attend a photocall for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows at The Renaissance St Pancras Hotel on July 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Actors Rupert Grint and Emma Watson attend the 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 - Photocall' at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on July 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Rupert Grint attends the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (L-R) Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe attend the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

エマ・ワトソン、クールビューティー！本当に美しい、そしてかっこいい。彼女を見てショートヘアにあこがれた女子も多いでしょうね。

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Rupert Grint and Emma Watson attend the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: (L-R) Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint attend the New York premiere of 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2' at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on July 11, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 28: Rupert Grint arrives at the 'Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes' Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 28, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

お茶目な姿を発見。笑顔がいいです！

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Actors Tom Felton and Rupert Grint arrive at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's 'Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes' held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Rupert Grint dines at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Paris Las Vegas on September 17, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

2012年～『ハリー・ポッター』シリーズ終了以降

『ハリー・ポッター』シリーズが終わり、キャストの仲良しショットが見られなくなってなんだか寂しいですね。

ここからは一気に現在のルパートまで振り返ります。

2012年

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME. MANDATORY CREDIT PHOTO BY DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES REQUIRED) Rupert Grint attends as The Stone Roses perform a secret gig at adidas Underground on August 6, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

2013年

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 09: Rupert Grint attends the 'The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman' Premiere during the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on February 9, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2014年

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Rupert Grint seen arriving at BBC Radio One on May 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/GC Images,)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Rupert Grint attends the 'It's Only A Play' first performance at The Schoenfeld Theatre on August 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage)

は！

眼の下のクマらしきものと、その変貌？に、あっと驚いた方もいるともいますが、これはブロードウェイデビューを飾った舞台「イッツ・オンリ-・ア・プレイ」での役作りの一環だったそうです。

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Rupert Grint during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'It's Only A Play' at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on October 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Rupert Grint, Stockard Channing, Matthew Broderick, playwright Terrence McNally, director Jack O'Brien, Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane and F. Murray Abraham during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'It's Only A Play' at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on October 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 14: (L-R) Actors Rupert Grint, Ron Perlman, Robert Sheehan, director Antoine Bardou-Jacquet and writer Dean Craig attend the premiere of 'Moonwalkers' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Alamo Ritz on March 14, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW)

『スナッチ・ザ・シリーズ』（2017年）時代

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 06: Rupert Grint at the 'Snatch' Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

ようやく現在のルパート・グリントまでたどり着きました。

彼の変遷、いかがでしたか？

こうして子役時代から振り返ると、また昔の作品を観たくなりますね。

ルパートは、11月よりAXNで放送スタートする、TVドラマシリーズ『スナッチ・ザ・シリーズ』で主演と製作総指揮を務めています。

そう、これはあの大ヒット映画『スナッチ』のTVドラマ化作品！

彼が演じるのは、ちょっとおっちょこちょいで憎めない、愛されキャラのチャーリー。

見ていてそわそわする場面がたくさんあります（笑）

立派な大人に成長したルパートの姿を、ぜひこの機会にご覧ください！

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 07: Actor Rupert Grint attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations with 'Snatch' at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)

CULVER CITY, CA - MARCH 09: Actor Rupert Grint attends the premiere of 'Snatch' at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on March 9, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Rupert Grint attends the Build Series to discuss the new show 'Snatch' at Build Studio on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

本人の横に並ぶポスターがまたかっこいいです。いいアングル！

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Rupert Grint attends the Build Series to discuss the new show 'Snatch' at Build Studio on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Alex De Rakoff, Luke Pasqualino and Rupert Grint attend the Build Series to discuss the new show 'Snatch' at Build Studio on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

『スナッチ・ザ・シリーズ』のメンバー。

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Tamer Hassan, Dougray Scott, Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Juliet Aubrey, Lucien Laviscount and Phoebe Dynevor attend a screening of 'Snatch' at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on September 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

© 2017 Sony Pictures Television Inc. All Rights Reserved.

スナッチ・ザ・シリーズ（全10話）

字幕版:11月10日（土）深夜0:00amスタート 毎週土曜深夜0:00am

大ヒット映画「スナッチ」がドラマシリーズになって帰ってくる!! 主演・製作総指揮は、なんとあの「ハリー・ポッター」ロン役でお馴染み、英国俳優ルパート・グリント！

仕事なし、金なし…。ロンドンで冴えない日々を送るチャーリー(ルパート・グリント)とアルバート(ルーク・パスクァリーノ)は一攫千金を狙ってある事を仕掛けるがそれがまさかの大外れ!! これを機に、２人は悪徳警官や極悪マフィアも絡むとんでもない事態に巻き込まれていく。ブラックコメディ満載のクライムサスペンス。

スナッチ・ザ・シリーズ | AXNジャパン