Nikkei hits 2-month low on fiscal concern in Italy, weak China stocks

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday with the benchmark Nikkei index sliding to a two-month low as investor sentiment was hurt by growing concern about Italy's budget plan and lower Chinese shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 604.04 points, or 2.67 percent, from Monday at 22,010.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 44.59 points, or 2.63 percent, lower at 1,650.72.

Every industry category in the main section lost ground, led by metal product, construction, and glass and ceramics product issues.