Japanese evening newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Tuesday evening editions:

-- Japan to discontinue ODA projects for China (Asahi, Mainichi, Nikkei)

-- More Japan medical universities suspected of rigging entrance exams: gov't (Yomiuri)

