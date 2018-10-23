Japanese evening newspaper headlines
The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Tuesday evening editions:
-- Japan to discontinue ODA projects for China (Asahi, Mainichi, Nikkei)
-- More Japan medical universities suspected of rigging entrance exams: gov't (Yomiuri)
