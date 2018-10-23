Dollar retreats to lower 112 yen on lackluster global stocks

The U.S. dollar fell to the lower 112 yen range Tuesday in Tokyo as lackluster global stocks prompted investors to seek the perceived safety of the Japanese currency.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.32-33 yen compared with 112.79-89 yen in New York and 112.75-76 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. It moved between 112.31 yen and 112.84 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.75 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1467-1468 and 128.80-84 yen against $1.1459-1469 and 129.28-38 yen in New York and $1.1532-1533 and 130.03-07 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

The dollar remained in the upper 112 yen zone in the morning but gradually lost ground against the yen later in the day as investors' risk appetite was dented on weak Asian and European equities as well as a fall in the long-term U.S. Treasury yield during off-hours trading, dealers said.

"With a more than 600 point fall in the Nikkei stock index, drops in global shares prompted yen-buying amid a risk-off mood," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.

However, the dollar's fall was limited as the U.S. currency, which is also considered a safe-haven asset, drew buying against the British pound and the euro amid persistent worries over Brexit negotiations and Italy's fiscal budget issue, the dealers added.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May attracted severe criticism from her Conservative Party over Brexit-related negotiations with the European Union, triggering speculation she could be toppled as prime minister.

"There are many people who are aiming to remove May from power, which would cause political instability in the country and that is making the pound fall against the dollar," Sakai added.