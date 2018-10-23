Patrick Peterson Demands Trade From Cardinals, NFL Reacts With Recruiting

Brandon Boykin Released by Panthers

All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has asked to be traded from the Arizona Cardinals by the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

Patrick Peterson ‘Desperately’ Wants Out of Arizona

League sources attest that Peterson “desperately” wants out amid a dismal season in Glendale. Despite his demands, coach Steve Wilks insists there will be no trades involving the seven-time Pro-Bowler. “We’re not trading Patrick,” said Wilks. “That’s out of the question.”

Interested teams include the Eagles and the Patriots, while Peterson’s cousin tweeted that he prefers the Saints. Athletes around the NFL have gathered to recruit Peterson, hopeful that he will be the final piece toward a Super Bowl run, or the perfect guy to right the ship.

The Cardinals are 1-6 this season and third in the NFC West. Arizona is coming off a brutal 45-10 home loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The Cardinals’ only win this season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. They next host San Francisco on Sunday.