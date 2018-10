Paula Abdul took a fall during a concert in Mississippi on Saturday, but was left uninjured. The 56-year-old singer and former choreographer and American Idol judge fell head-first into the crowd at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi while crooning her 1991 song “The Promise of a New Day.” A fan who recorded the moment on a […]

Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage Head-First During Concert, Singer Says She Is Not Injured [VIDEO]

