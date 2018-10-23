World Series Game 1 (Oct. 23) Preview – Red Sox Vs. Dodgers: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch, Stats

Red Sox ace Chris Sale admitted to hospital for stomach illness

The opening game of the 2018 World Series is set for Tuesday night at Fenway Park, and here is what you need to know.

Dodgers Vs. Red Sox Game 1 Preview

The Boston Red Sox reached the series by defeating the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in five games (4-1), while the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games in the NLCS.

For Game 1, the Dodgers — who last year lost to the Astros in seven games in their first World Series appearance since 1988 — will start Clayton Kershaw, while the Red Sox will counter with their own powerful lefty ace, Chris Sale. Boston last played in the World Series in 2013, when they won the national title. The Dodgers’ last World Series win came in 1988.

Sale recently recovered from a stomach illness. Kershaw served as a relief pitcher to close out the NLCS. He finished the regular season with a 2.73 ERA, while Sale’s regular-season ERA was 2.11.

Here are all the details for Game 1:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park in Boston

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Key Statistics:

Boston boasted an MLB-best 468 runs at home this regular season. In his career, Manny Machado is .313 (6-for-19) in hitting against Sale. In his career, J.D. Martinez is 3-for-8 against Kershaw.