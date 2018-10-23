EU to finish ratification procedures for FTA with Japan on Dec. 20

European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen

The European Union is set to complete necessary procedures for the ratification of a free trade agreement with Japan on Dec. 20, as an antidote to the increasingly protectionist bent of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, a deputy chief of the bloc's executive body said Tuesday.

"We don't expect any problems in the adoption of the EPA (economic partnership agreement)," Jyrki Katainen, vice president of the European Commission in charge of jobs, growth and investment, said at a press conference in Tokyo. "EU and Japan are doing different from what the United States is doing."

After years of negotiations, the leaders of Japan and the European Union signed the agreement in July, which will create a free trade zone accounting 30 percent of the world's gross domestic product.

Under the deal, Japan will eliminate tariffs on 94 percent of all imports from the European Union, including 82 percent of farm and fishery products, resulting in lower prices for European cheese, wine and pork in the Japanese market.

The European Union will erase tariffs on 99 percent of imports from Japan also in stages, including automobiles and TVs.

Japan and the European Union have seen renewed momentum for the implementation of the pact as they have each engaged in tough trade talks with the administration of Trump pushing his "America First" policy agenda, wielding the threat of auto tariffs as a way to pressure both of them into concessions.

"We have to use the political momentum now to (show that the EPA is) the most sustainable alternative, whereas China is a relatively closed economy and United States is behaving as we all know," said Katainen, a day after he took part in a high-level economic dialogue with Japan.

"Europe and Japan are two major economies who are still defending fair and open and free trade, multilateralism and fundamental values," he said.

Katainen said the European Parliament will approve the free trade pact on Dec. 13 before the European Council adopts it on Dec. 20.

Japan, meanwhile, hopes to seek parliamentary approval for the pact during the extraordinary Diet session from Wednesday to Dec. 10.