ANALYSIS: China moving closer to Japan as trade war with U.S. hurts economy

Abe, Xi

As China's economy has shown signs of slowing down amid an expanding trade war with the United States, Beijing is moving to improve relations with Japan, the world's third-largest economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit Beijing for three days from Thursday for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, with a "new model" of economic cooperation expected to be a major agenda item.

As Beijing and Tokyo on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of taking effect of their peace and friendship treaty, China has been trying to attract more investment from Japan, to alleviate economic pain being inflicted by its biggest trading partner, the United States.

In recent months, the U.S. government of President Donald Trump has invoked double-digit tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports to protect American industries.

But as Beijing responded by imposing reciprocal tariffs on U.S. imports, inflation has gradually risen in China, dragging down consumer spending and business investment in the world's second-largest economy.

With no end in sight to U.S.-China tensions, Beijing now seems to believe that Tokyo could be the most important economic partner to prop up the Chinese economy, though the two countries remain at odds over other sensitive issues, including a territorial row.

"China's economic growth has decelerated as a trade war has been escalating at a faster speed than Xi's leadership expected," a diplomat in Beijing from an Asian country said. "In such a situation, China has been seriously seeking to get Japanese money."

In October, Li met in Beijing with Japanese business leaders for the second straight month. Pledging that China will move ahead with its "reform and opening-up" policy, the premier expressed hope for more investment from Japan.

It was rare for a Chinese political leader to hold talks two months in a row with Japanese business leaders.

An official at a Japanese precision instruments maker in Beijing said, "Chinese companies and local governments have been making a strong sales pitch to us."

China's economy grew 6.5 percent from the previous year in the July-September period, official data showed last week.

The slowest pace of expansion, however, was weakest since the first quarter of 2009, when the world economy was reeling from the 2008 global financial markets plunge triggered by the U.S. sub-prime mortgage market implosion.

In another worrisome development, the consumer price index in China rose to 2.5 percent in September from a year earlier, up from a 2.3 percent increase in August and the sharpest gain since February.

Fears are growing that a further spike in inflation could depress domestic demand in China.

Also, on Tuesday, Tokyo announced that it was halting, after 40 years, providing official development assistance to China, saying it has "fulfilled its role" given the economic growth and progress in technology development in China.

Japan has given China ODA totaling 3.65 trillion yen ($32.4 billion) since 1979 for infrastructure building, humanitarian support and environmental protection.

Now, to acquire foreign currency and invigorate its economy, China is attempting to work together with Japan to promote infrastructure investment in other countries.

"It is clear that China has been looking to strengthen economic relations with Japan," a Japanese government source said.

But the source added Japan is likely to struggle to form a "new model" of economic cooperation with China.

"Japan and China are still divided over issues such as technology transfer, protecting intellectual property, as well as openness, transparency and financial feasibility to ensure quality infrastructure projects," the source said. "We cannot easily compromise with China."

In 1972, China and Japan normalized diplomatic ties and signed a Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1978.

To prevent a return to the 10-year chaos of the Cultural Revolution that began in 1968, former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping advanced the policy of reform and opening-up from 1978 to facilitate economic activities with capitalist nations like Japan.

Since then, many Japanese companies started to produce products in China and transferred technology there, helping to power the transformation of China into the "factory of the world."

In 2010, China overtook Japan as the world's second-largest economy in nominal gross domestic product. China has also become Japan's biggest trading partner, with the volume of two-way trade increasing around 85-fold since 1977.

After the pro-democracy protests and military crackdown at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, Japanese investment in China temporarily plummeted. And when bilateral relations deteriorated sharply in 2012 over a territorial dispute in the East China Sea, some Japanese companies withdrew entirely from the Chinese market.

Nevertheless, China has steadily boosted its economy and has bolstered its influence in the global arena by pushing projects such as its "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure initiative of connecting countries along the ancient Silk Road more closely.