Volkswagen shares video teaser for T-Cross SUV

Just days before its official unveiling --scheduled for Thursday, October 25, 2018 -- Volkswagen has teased its new T-Cross small SUV in a short video shared online by the German car manufacturer.

The T-Cross is billed as the first urban SUV from Volkswagen -- a sort of more compact version of the brand's T-Roc, along the same lines as its relation, the Audi Q2.

The new video features a series of close-up views of the car's radiator grille, lights, rims, steering wheel and dash. The shared lineage with the T-Roc is apparent in this SUV, which promises to be spacious, versatile and safe. It will come with a wide range of driving aids as standard, such as an emergency braking system and a lane assist lane-keeping system. Features on the inside include a Beats audio system.

The T-Cross is due on sale from spring 2019 worldwide.