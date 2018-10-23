Department store sales fall in Sept. due to natural disasters

統計：Ginza 2018051601149

Japanese department store sales dropped in September as natural disasters such as typhoons and a major earthquake forced many stores to close or cut opening hours, an industry body said Tuesday.

Department store sales in the reporting month decreased 3.0 percent from a year earlier on a same-store basis, for the third consecutive monthly decline, according to the Japan Department Stores Association, which compiled data on 219 stores operated by 79 companies.

Among department stores in 10 major cities, those in Sapporo saw an 11.1 percent drop after a magnitude-6.7 earthquake triggered a massive power outage and killed 41 people on Hokkaido, the northernmost main island.

At department stores in Kyoto, Osaka and Hiroshima, all in western Japan, sales declined around 5 percent due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Sales of tax-free items to foreign tourists at 93 outlets throughout the country increased 6.3 percent in the month but were below 10 percent for the first time in 19 months.

"Also in October, some customers from overseas canceled" their visits, an official said, suggesting it will take time to return to the pace of sales observed before.

In contrast, the Japan Chain Stores Association said the same day that supermarket sales in September rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier on a same-store basis, up for the fourth month in a row, although an association official said, "Price hikes for gasoline and electricity could put a damper on consumption."

Sales at all 10,318 supermarkets operated by 58 companies totaled 1.03 trillion yen ($9.24 billion) in the month, the association said.