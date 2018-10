Rosie O’Donnell is now engaged, it was reported Tuesday. The 56-year-old actress revealed she is engaged to her 33-year-old girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney, an Army veteran. The pair have reportedly been in a long-distance relationship between New York and Boston. Not much else is publicly known about Rooney. No date has been set for the couple’s wedding, with O’Donnell […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.