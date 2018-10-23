Bocuse d'Or releases competition schedule so you can cheer for your favorite country

Bocuse d'Or has announced the running order of the 24 countries that will be competing in the real-life Iron Chef competition, also known as the Olympics of the gastronomy world.
For two days, 24 countries will compete for the gastronomic equivalent of the gold medal and a chance at climbing the podium in Lyon next year.
The event, which takes place in front of a live audience, is also livestreamed, allowing fans and supporters around the world to cheer for their country.
Here is the competition schedule:
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 Day 1
Morocco
Hungary
USA
Argentina
Norway
Chile
Iceland
Brazil
Canada
Italy
UK
Denmark
Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019
Finland
France
Singapore
China
Belgium
Thailand
Tunisia
Japan
Switzerland
Sweden
Australia
South Korea
Check back at bocusedor.com for more updates.