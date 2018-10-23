Bocuse d'Or releases competition schedule so you can cheer for your favorite country

Bocuse d'Or has announced the running order of the 24 countries that will be competing in the real-life Iron Chef competition, also known as the Olympics of the gastronomy world. 

For two days, 24 countries will compete for the gastronomic equivalent of the gold medal and a chance at climbing the podium in Lyon next year. 

The event, which takes place in front of a live audience, is also livestreamed, allowing fans and supporters around the world to cheer for their country.  

Here is the competition schedule: 

Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 Day 1 
Morocco 
Hungary 
USA 
Argentina 
Norway 
Chile 
Iceland 
Brazil 
Canada 
Italy 
UK 
Denmark 

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 
Finland 
France 
Singapore 
China 
Belgium 
Thailand 
Tunisia 
Japan 
Switzerland 
Sweden 
Australia 
South Korea 

Check back at bocusedor.com for more updates.

Feedback

This kiji is powered by

©Agence France-Presse