U.S. hits Taliban, Iranian supporters with new sanctions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday hit the Afghan Taliban with new sanctions blacklisting eight people including two Iranians linked to Tehran's Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.

"Iran's provision of military training, financing, and weapons to the Taliban is yet another example of Tehran's blatant regional meddling and support for terrorism," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

"The United States and our partners will not tolerate the Iranian regime exploiting Afghanistan to further their destabilizing behavior," he said.

The latest sanctions, which target terrorists and those providing support to terrorists, allows Washington to freeze property or interest in property under U.S. jurisdiction.