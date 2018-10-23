Broncos Backup QB Chad Kelly Arrested, Charged With Criminal Trespassing

Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly arrested for trespassing

Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, according to a press release.

Kelly was taken into custody after police responded to a call about “a male standing outside a residence” around 1 a.m. Court records show that a couple told police a man came into their home at 1 a.m. Tuesday and sat down on the couch before beginning to “mumble incoherently.”

The records say that the man chased the intruder out while hitting him in the back with a vacuum tube.

Police then searched the area before finding Kelly — who matched the description provided by the homeowner — in a black SUV near a local concert venue. He was booked at Arapahoe Country Jail but has been released, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Court officials say Kelly, 24, posted $2,500 bond and is due back in court Wednesday.

Kelly had attended star linebacker Von Miller‘s annual Halloween party that evening.

“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

General Manager John Elway said “The charges are very, very serious, and we understand that … we will look into this, and then make a decision as we go.”

Kelly is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly. Chad, Denver’s current backup quarterback, was a seventh-round pick. He was also previously arrested in Buffalo in 2014.