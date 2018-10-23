Saudi Arabia offers $3 bil. in aid to Pakistan

(Getty) Saudi Arabia flag

Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide financial support worth $3 billion to Pakistan to ease the balance-of-payments problems facing Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The accord was signed by Pakistani Finance Minister Asad Umar and Saudi Finance Minister Muhammad Abdullah Al-Jadan in Riyadh where a Pakistani delegation was attending a Saudi investment conference.

The ministry said Saudi Arabia will make a deposit of $3 billion for a term of one year as balance-of-payments support. Riyadh will also allow one-year deferments on payments for oil imports, up to a value of $3 billion, under an arrangement to be in place for three years with possible extensions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is leading the Pakistani delegation to the Saudi investment conference, said Pakistan is also trying to line up financial support from both friendly countries and the International Monetary Fund.