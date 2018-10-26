Redefining “Dining with Family”

Seared washu-gyu beef does not need much seasoning to savor.

SHURAKU

47 8th Ave., (bet. Jane & Horatio Sts.), New York, NY 10014

TEL: 212-807-0010 | www.shurakunyc.com

Tue-Wed: 5:30-9 pm, Thu-Sat: 5:30-11 pm

While most restaurants have a clear distinction between the restaurant staff and customers, Shuraku is different. The name “Shuraku” was conceptualized by Manager Yui’s father, and comes from the kanji (Chinese characters) meaning, “a fun place to gather.” The open kitchen concept has no barrier between the chefs and customers to create a personal and intimate dining experience. Chef/Owner Joe Conti explains that Shuraku is not just about the food, but about “the experience, sharing our love for Japanese cuisine with people, and treating them like family.” Head Chef Sato comes from a fine-dining background, but wanted Shuraku to offer high-end traditional food with an informal flair. The menu is created based upon what is available seasonally in Japan and the New York area and prepared with minimal preparation so the customer can appreciate the simplicity of each ingredient. Food is reasonably priced, so it is accessible to all. The menu offers Japanese comfort food such as karaage (fried chicken) and Wagyu nikomi (beef stew). There is also a $100 tasting menu, which is a “journey” of the whole menu. Rare sakes are also available for pairing. Going in to the fall and winter, you can enjoy dishes featuring mushrooms, sudachi (Japanese citrus), and Hokkaido seafood. Head to Shuraku for an experience in the kitchen that is like dining with family.

Sleek Inaniwa udon in soup is topped with ikura and aromatic vegetables for perfection.

Miso-marinated black cod is served with Hoba (magnolia leaf), making it more aromatic and flavorful.

Watching master chefs prepare your dishes in the open kitchen is enjoyable and makes your dining more fruitful.