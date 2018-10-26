A Taste of Japanese Matcha Without the Plane Ticket

Every Thursday, Setsugekka grinds tencha (steamed and dried tea leaves specially harvested for matcha) into matcha powder. Freshly ground matcha has a superb color and emits an exquisite aroma.

Setsugekka East Village

74 E. 7th St., (bet. 1st & 2nd Aves.), New York, NY 10003

TEL: 646-895-9586 | www.setsugekkany.com

Tue-Wed: 5:30-9 pm, Thu-Sat: 5:30-11 pm

Opening the door to Setsugekka East Village, the bustling streets of New York City disappear & the atmosphere shifts into a Japanese teahouse that feels like it’s thousands of miles away. Customers can choose from different types of matcha produced in various regions across Japan. Unlike typical coffee shops, Setsugekka allows each customer to choose a handcrafted chawan (tea bowl) to drink their tea. “We want to collaborate with many artists surrounding tea ceremony,” says Setsugekka co-owner & Japanese tea ceremony master Ms. Souheki Mori. The matcha is also prepared traditionally, in a way only someone with over 20 years of training could offer. Wearing a kimono, Ms. Mori elegantly whisks the matcha into a frothy drink. Japanese sweets are also available for purchase.

The real showstopper though, is located next to the tatami mat seating. A traditional heavy stone grinder enables the teahouse to serve freshly ground matcha every week. The scent of the powdered green tea floats through the store, beckoning customers to relax and enjoy their beverages without rushing. Setsugekka also offers tea ceremony lessons & hosts various exhibitions regularly. Check their website for more details (www.setsugekkany.com).

Matcha Affogato is one of the popular items.