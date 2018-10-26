Plentiful Lunch at Authentic Yakiniku BBQ House

Anyone who orders a lunchbox with meat (kalbi, harami, filet, spicy pork or spicy chicken) through November 30 can receive an extra-large serving of the main item in the set of their choice (i.e. nine slices of meat as opposed to six).

Yakiniku Futago (Chelsea Location)

37 W. 17th St., (bet. 5th & 6th Aves.), New York, NY 10011

TEL: 212-620-0225 | www.futago25usa.com

Mon-Sat: 12 pm-2:30 pm, 5-11 pm, Sun: 5-11 pm

Tue-Wed: 5:30-9 pm, Thu-Sat: 5:30-11 pm

Authentic Japanese barbeque restaurant, Yakiniku Futago has a set lunch that is wowing customers, as they can enjoy the same quality meats as at dinnertime for a fraction of the price. Lunchbox offerings include kalbi, skirt steak, fillet, spicy pork, spicy chicken, seafood and vegetarian, and come with sides like fried chicken, kimchi, rice and miso soup (with free refills for the last two). This lunch option is not only filling but also fun, as you get to cook the meat yourself over Futago’s special grill. With holes on the side that suck away the air, you won’t come away smelling of smoke. The meat is pre-marinated, but for even more flavor you can dip it in the special Japan-made sauce after grilling as you like. Also, one of Futago’s standouts is the signature “ju” style rich dish, and you can choose between Special Black Wagyu Beef & Uni Ju or Premium Fillet & Uni Ju. Endless delectable options await you at Yakiniku Futago, where you can enjoy a luxurious lunch at the spacious tables scattered throughout its stylish interior.