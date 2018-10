The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Wednesday morning editions:

-- Japanese journalist likely released after going missing in Syria (Asahi)

-- 69 examinees should have passed entrance tests at Tokyo Medical Univ. (Mainichi)

-- Tokyo Medical Univ. rigged entrance exam scores to halve number of female exam passers (Yomiuri)

-- Toyota, Mazda look to integrate automobile loan units (Nikkei)