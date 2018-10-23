Trump, Xi to meet on fringe of G-20 summit in Argentina

Trump and Xi in Beijing

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit slated for Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in Argentina, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

"The two presidents will meet for a bit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the G-20," Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters.

The leaders will meet amid an escalated tariff war between the two countries. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports -- or about half of the goods it imports from China each year -- in response to Beijing's alleged intellectual property and technology theft.

Trump has threatened to tax all imports from China unless it addresses "unfair" trade practices.

Trump has demanded that China improve market access and intellectual property protections for American companies, remove industrial subsidies and cut its massive and chronic trade surplus with the United States.