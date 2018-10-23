Uniqlo, N.Y. fashion designer unveil jointly developed innerwear

Alexander Wang

Japanese casual clothing chain operator Uniqlo Co. on Tuesday took the wraps off a collection of its popular HeatTech fabric innerwear jointly developed with New York fashion designer Alexander Wang.

The new line, unveiled by Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai and Wang in New York, covers men's and women's everyday essential basics from leggings to bodysuits in neutral colors and in neon green, Wang's favorite shade.

The line, consisting of six men's items and 10 women's, will be available in 20 countries and regions starting on Nov. 8 with prices ranging from $10 to $40. It will be put on the market in Japan on Nov. 9.

Wang said the partnership has combined HeatTech's "innovation and the utilitarian functionality" and his "stylistic perspective" into "something that was incredibly exciting for me."

The collaboration is the second time the apparel giant and the fashion designer have joined forces. Previously, the two teamed up in 2008 for Uniqlo's Designers Invitation Project, a partnership to showcase the collections of up-and-coming designers.

Yanai said Wang's "masterpiece has a sense of beauty, but he has also balance with beauty, with tradition, with classic, with basics, and with technology," adding, "This is certain for us and so we are excited (about) our greatest masterpiece HeatTech (and) for us, Alexander Wang."

Among the companies owned by Japan's Fast Retailing Co., Uniqlo leads the pack with over 2,000 stores around the world. Its HeatTech fabric debuted in 2003 and has remained popular among shoppers.