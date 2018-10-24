Dollar trades in lower 112 yen zone in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen range early Wednesday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.46-47 yen compared with 112.40-50 yen in New York and 112.32-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1471-1472 and 129.00-01 yen against $1.1466-1476 and 128.87-97 yen in New York and $1.1467-1468 and 128.80-84 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar was top-heavy against the safe-haven yen in New York on Tuesday amid weak U.S. shares, dealers said.

