Tokyo stocks fall slightly in morning on sluggish earnings reports

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Wednesday morning as market sentiment was dented by weaker-than-expected earnings reports by major Japanese firms and overnight declines in European and U.S. stock markets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 27.06 points, or 0.12 percent, from Tuesday to 21,983.72. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.63 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,644.09.

Decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and glass and ceramics product issues.