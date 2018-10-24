Dollar rises to mid-112 yen range on U.S.-China leaders' meeting hopes

The U.S. dollar rose to the mid-112 yen zone Wednesday morning in Tokyo on hopes for progress in talks on the U.S.-China trade spat when their leaders meet later this month.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.54-55 yen compared with 112.40-50 yen in New York and 112.32-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1464-1465 and 129.02-06 yen against $1.1466-1476 and 128.87-97 yen in New York and $1.1467-1468 and 128.80-84 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

Hopes for improvement in the trade war between the world's two biggest economies grew after Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, told reporters that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit slated for Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in Argentina, dealers said.