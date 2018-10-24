Suzuki Motor to boost exports from Indonesia by 45% up to 2022

Suzuki head office, 2016101200281

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to increase automobile and motorcycle exports from Indonesia, making the country its third largest production base after India and Japan.

Its local subsidiary PT. Suzuki Indomobil Motor aims at annual exports worth 11.3 trillion rupiah ($744 million) in 2022, up 45 percent from 7.8 trillion rupiah in 2017, Seiji Itayama, the subsidiary's president, said Monday.

"To achieve the target, we will push forward investment in human resources and equipment," he said. The local unit plans to integrate all its production in the country into its main factory in Bekasi Regency, West Java Province.

Suzuki's exports from Indonesia have accounted for more than 30 percent of local sales since 2016. Itayama said the company will maintain that level, which is much higher than in Japan, where it is about 20 percent, and in India where it is less than 10 percent.

Suzuki Indomobil Motor is exporting the fully remodeled Ertiga multipurpose vehicle and the Nex II scooter. The all-new seven-seater MPV was released in Indonesia in April.

Last month, the subsidiary began exporting the Ertiga 2018 model to the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries as well as Mexico and Chile.

By next March, it plans to ship a total of 12,000 units of Ertiga to 22 countries in Asia, Latin America and Oceania, and 18,860 units of Nex II to the Philippines, Cambodia and other countries.

Suzuki Indomobil Motor saw a 12.4 percent year-on-year increase in new car sales in the first nine months of this year to 91,077 units, holding a 10.6 percent market share in Indonesia, according to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries.

"We are initially aiming for a 15 percent share" in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest automobile market, said Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor.

Suzuki Motor ranks fifth after Toyota Motor Corp., Daihatsu Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in the Indonesian market. (NNA/Kyodo)