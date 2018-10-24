Gov't submits draft of 935 bil. yen extra budget for disaster recovery

Diet building

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday submitted a draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2018 to fund recovery efforts after a string of natural disasters that devastated parts of Japan, as the extraordinary Diet session began.

The 935.6 billion yen ($8.3 billion) spending plan will also be used to install air conditioners in schools after soaring temperatures this year raised concerns about students suffering from heatstroke.

The Abe administration hopes to pass the extra budget, which will be added to a record-high 97.71 trillion yen initial budget for the year through March, by early November.

Finance Minister Taro Aso called on lawmakers for swift approval, saying, "The government and relevant organizations will work together to ensure that the victims (of natural disasters) will be able to return to their lives as soon as possible" in a speech at the House of Representatives.

Of the extra budget, 727.5 billion yen will go toward disaster recovery. Areas around Hiroshima and Okayama prefectures in western Japan where more than 200 people were killed by flash floods in July will receive 503.4 billion yen, while 118.8 billion yen will be earmarked for the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, which was rocked by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in September.

Osaka and the surrounding area, which was hit by an earthquake and Typhoon Jebi, the strongest storm to strike Japan in 25 years, will receive 105.3 billion yen.

The draft extra budget also includes 108.1 billion yen for building maintenance at public elementary and middle schools across the country. This consists of 82.2 billion yen to install air conditioners and 25.9 billion yen to fix concrete walls, following a public outcry after a 9-year-old girl was crushed to death by a wall that was toppled by the Osaka quake in June.

The majority of the extra budget, 695.0 billion yen, will be funded by new government debt. The Abe administration is also planning a second supplementary budget by year-end to fund infrastructure repairs.