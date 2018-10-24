NEC, Samsung agree to work on 5G mobile network systems

NEC Corp. HQ

NEC Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday they have agreed to tie up in developing next-generation telecommunication base stations for mobile phone carriers.

The Japanese and South Korean companies will also focus on 5G related services in global markets with details on how they will cooperate to be discussed.

5G services, which offer data transmission speeds 100 times faster than existing wireless networks, serve as the base infrastructure for the "internet of things" and self-driving cars.

The companies' plan to expand their network equipment business globally came after their Chinese rivals faced difficulty expanding into the U.S. market after local regulators proposed a ban on network operators' purchasing equipment from companies that receive government funding.

Through the tie-up, NEC aims to re-enter overseas markets from which it withdrew in the past due to the sluggish performance of its base station business.

Samsung, which has already sold high-frequency base stations in the U.S. market where 5G services started this year, wants to tap the Japanese and other markets.