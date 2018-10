Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as investors' risk appetite grew on a rise in Chinese shares following a lack of direction in early trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 80.40 points, or 0.37 percent, from Tuesday at 22,091.18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.35 points, or 0.08 percent, higher at 1,652.07.

Gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service, farm and fishery, and construction issues.