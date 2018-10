The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Wednesday evening editions:

-- Japan to verify in afternoon if man freed in Syria is journalist Yasuda (Asahi)

-- More Japanese studying medicine in East European universities (Mainichi)

-- Abe eager to present LDP constitutional amendment plan to Diet (Yomiuri)

-- Abe vows in policy speech to accept skilled foreign workers amid labor shortage (Nikkei)