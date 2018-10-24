Dolph Lundgren is a heavyweight recruit for Volvo

Actor Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky IV," "Universal Soldier," "The Expendables") stars in a new promotional video putting Volvo Construction Equipment's excavators through their paces.

Who better than a ripped muscle man to test the limits of a squad of excavators with a heavyweight workout? In a new video from Volvo, the Swedish action-movie star is the bootcamp chief signed up to test excavator endurance.

In this surprising advertising mini-movie, Dolph Lundgren tests Volvo's heavy machinery to the limit on a grueling stunt-filled assault course, all to the sound of Technotronic's late-1980s hit "Pump up the Jam." The film features a line-up of Volvo excavators, weighing between 1.5 to 95 tons, showing off their finest moves.

Fellow muscle man, Jean-Claude Van Damme previously starred in a famous 2013 advertisement for Volvo trucks, in which he pulls off an "epic split."

Watch the "Pump It Up" video with Dolph Lundgren: youtu.be/zGix74iuHQE