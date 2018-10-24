Volkswagen to recall over 20,000 vehicles due to sub-standard cable

Volkswagen Japan unveils entry-level Beetle Base

The Japanese arm of Volkswagen AG said Wednesday it is recalling a total of 20,945 vehicles from two model ranges due to a substandard electrical system earth cable.

Volkswagen Group Japan filed the recall of the vehicles, including the Beetle model with a 1.2-liter engine, imported between November 2011 and October 2014 with the transport ministry.

In the affected vehicles, a cable between the engine and the chassis providing an earth for the electrical system is shorter than standard, and if severed or detached while on the road could cause the engine to stop, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said, adding there is no reports of accidents so far.