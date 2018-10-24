Dollar stays in mid-112 yen zone as Italy concern weighs

The U.S. dollar moved mostly around the mid-112 yen zone Wednesday in Tokyo, with its upside capped by uncertainty over the outlook for Italy's budget.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.50-51 yen compared with 112.40-50 yen in New York and 112.32-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It moved between 112.32 yen and 112.65 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.44 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1429-1431 and 128.58-62 yen against $1.1466-1476 and 128.87-97 yen in New York and $1.1467-1468 and 128.80-84 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar drew modest buying in the morning as traders' risk appetite improved after the White House said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks on the sidelines of a two-day Group of 20 summit from Nov. 30 in Argentina.

"The news fueled expectations that through the meeting, even if it is most likely to be a short one, the two sides may try to find ways to solve their trade rift," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Higher Japanese and Chinese stocks also provided some support to the dollar, but traders refrained from chasing higher ground as the European Commission on Tuesday rejected Italy's budget plan.

"Although Japanese stocks ended relatively higher Wednesday, there are still unresolved issues such as Italy's budget and progress on the Saudi Arabian journalist case," Ueno said.

He also said the dollar may face selling pressure if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turns up the heat on the Saudi king or crown prince in the future over the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Erdogan said Tuesday the killing of Khashoggi was premeditated but stopped short of accusing the royal family of involvement.

The euro fell against the dollar and the yen as weaker-than-expected French and German manufacturing data for October fueled concern over the economic outlook for the eurozone.