Finance Ministry eyes cutting defense spending by 1 tril. yen

Ministry of Finance in Tokyo

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday called for Japan cut 1 trillion yen ($8.9 billion) of defense spending over the next five years through more cost-effective procurement of equipment such as destroyers and fighter jets.

The ministry is seeking to include the spending cut in the Defense Ministry and Self-Defense Forces' medium-term defense program for fiscal years 2019 through 2023, which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will draw up by year-end.

The move reflects the Finance Ministry's desire to keep requests for the defense budget, which reached a record-high 5.3 trillion yen for fiscal 2019 due in part to the cost of deploying a new land-based missile defense system, at a manageable level as the country grapples with the cost of caring for a fast-graying population.

The ministry views the 1 trillion yen cost cut as achievable because similar reductions have been successfully implemented in recent years.

Around 770 billion yen was shaved off initial estimates for defense spending in the past five years through measures including bulk purchasing and replacing specialized equipment with readily available civilian versions, according to the ministry.