Pop-up Stores Featuring Premium Sakes from Fukushima

Sake has been produced and enjoyed nationwide in Japan, but there are a couple of notable prefectures particularly prized for the quality of sake. Fukushima Prefecture is one of them. Having received the most Gold Prizes in the prestigious Japan Sake Awards for 6 years in a row, sakes from the prefecture are esteemed for unmatched craftsmanship and the finest tastes. This September, two Manhattan liquor stores, Landmark Wine & Spirits and Union Square Wine & Spirits, launched a pop-up store dedicating one whole shelf for sakes from the prefecture. Until February 2019, the two Fukushima Sake pop-up stores offer selected Fukushima sake rarely available outside Japan. There will be free sake tasting events lined up, each of which with a different theme and highlight, such as “Sake for Holiday Gifts” and “Winter Warm Sake”. Those joining the events will receive a 20% discount for Fukushima sake purchases during event hours (while supplies last).

*Tasting Event Calender

Union Sq.: Nov. 30, Dec. 15, Jan. 25, Feb. 16

Landmark: Dec. 7, Feb. 8

Union Square Wine & Spirits

140 4th Ave., New York, NY 10011 | www.unionsquarewines.com

Landmark Wine and Spirits

167 W. 23rd St., New York, NY 10011 | www.wineon23.com