Suigei’s Buzz-Worthy Sake Brewing Facility

Rooted in Kochi Prefecture, which had long been known as a mecca of whaling, Suigei Brewing Co., Ltd. has produced sake for nearly 150 years. Their name Suigei, literally meaning “drunken whale”, is an homage to its roots. The brewery recently opened its brand-new facility, Tosa-gura, dedicated to a small batch, premium “daiginjo” and “ginjo”-class sake brewing and is equipped with state-of-the-art machines and tools that allow all the process of sake making from milling rice to brewing and bottling to be done in one place.

However, brewing sake is not Tosa-gura’s sole mission. It also aims to attract tourists from Japan and overseas. People can enjoy touring, tasting, and shopping for Suigei sake as well as for local produces and souvenirs there in one visit. “In addition to brewing sake, we plan to suggest new ways of enjoying sake and spread the joy of drinking sake at Tosa-gura,” says Mr. Hirokuni Okura, President of Suigei Brewing.

Tosa-gura is also furnished with a garden/event space, in which visitors can appreciate sake outdoors. It offers a wonderful opportunity to learn about Suigei’s sake and immerse yourself in Kochi’s local climate. So, the next time you’re in Japan, take a stroll to Tosa-gura.

Only daiginjo and ginjo-class sakes are brewed in Tosa-gura. The cutting-edge technology of their equipment allows complete control of temperature to produce the highest levels of taste.

Visitors can enjoy tasting Suigei’s fresh brew at the tasting room.

Suigei Brewing Co., Ltd.

2001-1 Kanbara, Tosa-City, Kochi Prefecture

JAPAN 781-0270 | www.suigei-net.com