Global Luxuries With a Unique Story Under One Roof

From the moment you walk into Thirteen Crosby, you are whisked away from your stressful life and step into a Zen space that evokes a visceral, joyful, and provocative experience. Dava Muramatsu is co-owner with Masakyuki Muramatsu, Hiroshige Akase, and Kaori Matsuzaka. She explains, “Our store is like a fine wine, with many layers” to create its special ambience. Your senses are immediately stimulated by calming music, rich textures, and the smell of incense. This is not your typical shop stocked with items from Japan. In fact, the sense of “Japanese” is so understated that you can barely tell that any particular item is Japanese. Combined with her husband Masayuki’s ability to procure unique items from Japan, Dava uses her art school background and discerning taste to inspire her when looking at colors, textures, composition, and balance in the unexpected when considering what to place in their shop.

Visitors to Thirteen Crosby will be entranced by the juxtaposition of the American antiques in the backdrop which showcase unique items such as Japanese Kikatsu hand-etched glassware, Danish crystals, and one-of-a-kind elegant jewelry designed by Dava herself. Each item has a story to tell – be it clothing, tableware, jewelry, or bags. Bamboo from an old Noh theater has been repurposed as the handle of a luxurious and chic handbag. Luxurious cashmere scarves subtly incorporate an Occidental concept for a surprisingly fresh color combination. Nature is brought from the outside to the inside. An opulent table setting is created from Japanese dishes and enhanced with American stone-washed flatware with napkins from Portugal. Here, you can find inspiration in the wonderfully unexpected.

Exquisite one-of-a-kind jewelry complements any wardrobe.

Small, bronze horses create a subtle and sophisticated look.

Imported tableware with a unique flair elevates any table setting.

Thirteen Crosby

13 Crosby St., (bet. Howard & Grand Sts.), New York, NY 10013 | TEL: 646-869-1377 | www.thirteencrosby.com