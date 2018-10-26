Gorgeous and Cool—aroma M’s New Perfume Features Botan

Botan (a type of peony) has been esteemed in Japan for its gorgeousness. Perfumer and founder of aroma M, Maria McElroy, was inspired by the flower’s beauty while she travelled in Japan and other Asian countries, and that incited her to incorporate the inspiration into her new perfume, Geisha Botan, available in ezux de parfum and roll-on perfume oils.

The scent starts off with the honeyed aroma of peony blended with a kick of rose. Then come the mid-notes: soothing sandalwood, intoxicating vanilla and velvet woods. About what to wear in tune with the scent, Ms. McElroy suggests, “How about a mix of traditional and modern? Oversize sweater, denim jacket, leopard-print neck scarf, flowing, ankle-length skirt or wide-legged pants, suede sneakers or penny loafers—pulled together with a silk obi belt.”

Both the spray perfume version of Geisha Botan and the portable roll-on oil are covered with traditional Yuzen paper created by Kyoto craftsmen for aroma M, making it perfect for a gift for your loved one and yourself.

