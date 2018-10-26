Change Your Hair Color for Autumn/Winter

As seasons pass by, we change our outfits and makeup, so why not hairstyles as well? This month we consulted with Junko Hasegawa, Japanese hair colorist in Coiffeur hair salon, to learn more about the lure of hair coloring.

“I was first drawn to hair color technique because the colors have the power to change a person’s impression drastically,” says Ms. Hasegawa. With experiences in working in both Japan and the U.S., she explains that there are differences in the two countries in terms of the way people enjoy hair colors. While Japanese are more conservative about the types of colors, Americans are not shy about challenging vibrant colors and are more conscious of personal style than copying the trend. It’s great to pursue a personal style, but here she shares some hair color tips you can try (not necessarily to copy or follow).

“Choose a darker, reserved color palette. The darker tones are not only seasonal but also they make your hair look more healthy and shiny.” In addition, for those who like a natural look, she suggests the balayage style that can create a nice gradation of multiple colors. If you already enjoy hair color, she recommends adding a partial highlight on top or adding a slightly different shade of your base color, as you can enjoy color variations while keeping the lightness/darkness of your hair color. Finally, advice for people with grey hair. “If you color your grey hair in one shade, you have to color every month. Instead, how about adding a partial ‘brown’ highlight?” This creates a beautiful contrast of grey and brown like a woman on the upper left picture.

Each person has her/his own personality, but hair color can change one’s impression. Just a little bit of additional color can do the job.

Layering multiple colors is one way to create natural gradation of shades.

Junko Hasegawa

Hair Colorist. Originally from Sapporo City, she moved to the U.S. in 2006, and is currently working at Coiffeur, a hair salon in the Financial District.

Coiffeur

140 Nassau St., #2, New York, NY 10005

TEL: 212-587-9433