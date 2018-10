Explosive devices were sent to former President Barack Obama along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton this week. As of now, CNN’s offices in New York have been evacuated after receiving a suspicious package containing a pipe bomb. The events have sparked a serious investigation into whether a bomber is purposely targeting the opponents of the right-wing. […]

