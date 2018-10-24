Cyberattack compromises system of Defense Ministry bureau

Defense Ministry of Japan

An external bureau of the Defense Ministry has been hit by a cyberattack and forced to shut down its electronic bidding system temporarily, sources close the ministry said Wednesday.

The attacker may have gained access to classified information because the system of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, which procures equipment for the Self-Defense Forces, is connected to a communications network shared by the ministry and the SDF, the sources said.

The system, normally used for companies to enter their bid prices through the internet, was infected with a virus in late July when an official opened a document attached to an email sent to the agency in the name of a person related to it, they said.

The agency suspended the system from July 25 through Aug. 13 to beef up security and make a backup of data. During the downtime, bidding companies had to visit the agency to submit related documents, the sources said.