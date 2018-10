Steve Carell is returning to TV in an upcoming Apple morning-show drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The Beautiful Boy star, who has been exclusively acting in films since exiting The Office in 2011, has been cast as the male lead Mitch Kessler, an anchor who is “struggling to maintain relevance in a […]

Steve Carell Books His First TV Gig Since ’The Office’ On The New Jennifer Aniston Show

