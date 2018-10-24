MLB 2018 World Series Game 2 Preview

David Price not opting out of Red Sox' contract

The Boston Red Sox lead 1-0 as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.

MLB World Series Game 2 Preview

Game 2 of the 2018 World Series will kick out Wednesday night, as the Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.

After blowing out the Dodgers in an 8-4 victory on Tuesday, the Red Sox are now only three games away from winning their fourth World Series championship in 15 years.

The Dodgers can’t afford to fall 2-0 in the series and will look to bounce back with their bullpen.

Pitcher David Price will take the mound for the Red Sox with a postseason record of 1-1, a 5.11 ERA and a 1.379 WHIP. Price had a stunning six-inning performance in the ALCS championship series where he allowed just 3 hits, 0 earned runs, and 9 strikeouts to knock the Houston Astros out of the playoffs.

The Red Sox could place themselves in control with a win if Price can build off his last start.

Opposing Pirce will be southpaw pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, who received the nod from Dodgers managerDave Roberts to start Game 2 for L.A.

Ryu posted a 1.97 ERA during the regular season, but has been less solid in the playoffs, allowing seven runs in 14 1/3 innings. Roberts is rolling the dice by starting Ryu against a Boston team that feasts on plus-3.00-ERA pitchers.

The Dodgers will have nothing to worry about if Ryu is mentally ready. He has an electrifying four-seam fastball that the Red Sox have never seen.

Game 2 of the World Series will air on Fox at 8:09 p.m. EST in Fenway Park, MA.