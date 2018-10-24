MLB 2018 World Series Game 1 Recap: Red Sox Beat Dodgers 8-4

Red Sox' JD Martinez defends controversial 2013 Instagram post

The Red Sox won Game 1 of the World Series 8-4 on Tuesday night by capitalizing on the Dodgers‘ mistakes.

MLB World Series Game 1 Recap: Red Sox dominate

Thanks to some well-timed hits and a monster three-run home run from Eduardo Nunez in the seventh inning, the Boston Red Sox are now just three wins away from their fourth World Series championship in the last 15 years.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made several mistakes throughout Game 1 and the Red Sox seized every advantage to take an 8-4 victory on a chilly Tuesday night in Fenway Park.

It was 53 degrees at first pitch and it dropped into the mid-40s by the end. Dodgers third baseman David Freese overran a pop-up ball from Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and it fell behind him into foul territory, extending the at-bat.

Given a second chance, Betts returned to the plate and ripped a leadoff single past L.A. pitcher Clayton Kershaw to center field.

“From the first at-bat, we put pressure on them,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said following Game 1. “That’s what we do.”

One pitch later, Betts stole second base. One pitch after that, outfielder Andrew Benintendi came out swinging and pulling the ball to right field. Betts rounded third before the ball reached Yasiel Puig in right field. Puig threw home, but Betts hit home plate first to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Benintendi stroked a one-out single and left fielder Steve Pearce followed with a hit to shortstop Manny Machado. Machado made a nice scoop and throw to L.A second baseman Brian Dozier, but he was too slow to turn and gave Pearce just enough time to beat him to the plate. He was initially called out but a replay overturned the call.

Pearce kept the inning alive for the Red Sox and set designated hitter J.D. Martinez up for the long go-ahead double, putting Boston up 3-2 going into the fourth.

The Dodgers entered the seventh inning just a point behind the Sox. Benintendi hit a double to the left and L.A. outfielder Joc Pedersonfailed to catch it. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts switched to pitcher Pedro Baez.

After a strikeout, intentional walk and another strikeout, Baez had two Red Sox players on bases with two outs.

Baez was then brought face to face with Nunez and gave away a monster home run over the green that sealed the game 8-4.