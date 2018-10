Chopsticks NY republishes selected articles from att.JAPAN, a multilingual travel magazine for foreign visitors to Japan. This month, we introduce four onsen hot springs you should try when you are in Japan.

Sounkyo Onsen

Located in Hokkaido’s majestic Daisetsusan National Park, Sounkyo Onsen offers sweeping views of the surrounding Sounkyo Valley.

Divine falls: Ginga-no taki (Milky Way Falls) and Ryusei-no taki (Shooting Star Falls)

Developed in the 1950’s, Sounkyo Onsen remains one of the largest modern hot spring resorts in Hokkaido. The waters of the sulfur spring are reputed to be good for rheumatism, diabetes, and high-blood pressure. The hot spring town has a footbath, which is free of charge; an onsen facility for day-trippers, Kurodake no Yu; a selection of ryokan and other accommodations, parking, and restaurants. Visitors can savor dishes featuring local specialties like Daisetsu Kogen beef, rainbow trout, and wild vegetables.

The vast valley, stretching alongside nearly 24 km of bluffs, presents a variety of unforgettable scenes each season, like lush greenery and colorful flowers in spring and summer, and eye-catching red and yellow leaves in autumn. The Momijidani trail is particularly admired for its views of fine autumn foliage. In winter, the area’s dazzlingly white frozen waterfalls become the focus of the annual Sounkyo Onsen Hyobaku Matsuri. Using these gigantic icefalls as the backdrop, ice sculptures are illuminated to create a magical atmosphere during the festival.

For outdoor enthusiasts, climbing Mt. Asahidake and Mt. Kurodake comes highly recommended. With its Sounkyo Visitor Center, Sounkyo Onsen also functions as a base for climbing mountains of the Daisetsuzan Volcanic Group. Daisetsuzan Kurodake Ski Area, Daisetsuzan Sounkyo Kurodake Ropeway, and other campsites are also nearby.

Editor’s Comment

Aim to catch autumn foliage in the fall, or fantastic snow scenery and the ice festival in winter. Also popular, Asahiyama Zoo is about a 1-hour drive.

Open-air bath with snow scenery

The Aurora-like beauty of Sounkyo Onsen Hyobaku Matsuri

Access

Tokyo (Haneda Airport)→ 95 min by plane→ Asahikawa Airport→ 40 min by shuttle bus→ JR Asahikawa Sta.→ 155 min by JR limited express Okhotsk → Rubeshibe Sta.→ 85 min by highway bus → Sounkyo

*Access time is approximated and may change depending on traffic and other conditions.

Info

Sounkyo Kanko Kyokai (Tourism Association)

www.sounkyo.net

TEL: +81-1658-2-1811

Furofushi Onsen

Enjoy unsurpassed relaxation in an open-air bath while watching the sunset sink into the horizon and listening to the sounds of the surf.

Open-air bath with a view of the renowned sunset

Koganezaki Furofushi Onsen, located in Aomori Prefecture, is acclaimed for its open-air baths along rocky beaches that offer splendid views of the coastline and the Sea of Japan. Historically, the hot springs only seeped slowly to the beach surface; in 1970, a drilling venture released the hot water in full force. It is said that these springs, rich in salt and iron, help visitors retain body heat long after leaving the bath, and have a strong antiseptic effect that helps heal injuries. The viscous water is called “bihada no yu” (water good for beautiful skin) – this is due to the abundance of metasilicic acid and hydrogen carbonate ion, both of which offer benefits such as warming, smoothing, and moisturizing.

This Onsen is close to the World Natural Heritage site Shirakami Mountain Range, also in Aomori. Nature lovers should add a visit to Juniko (“twelve lakes”), which actually comprises 33 small lakes and ponds that are nestled among the beech trees that cover the western part of Shirakami. Among them, Aoike Pond is especially famous for its crystal clear, deep blue water. Exploring the beech tree forest is also recommended.

Water from the Shirakami Mountain Range flows into the sea by the town of Fukaura, the home to Furofushi Onsen. Here, a plethora of high-quality seafood is caught every season throughout the year, including turban, abalone, tuna, sea bream, yellowtail, Atka mackerel, and many others.

Devoid of outdoor lighting, the open-air bath is only available from sunrise to sunset. Day trip visitors can soak from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. At dusk and dawn, gnats, gadflies, and mosquitoes begin to gather, so make sure to prepare accordingly.

Editor’s Comment

Along the JR Gono Line running from Akita to Aomori, there are many scenic spots including Juniko and the coastline. Traveling by sightseeing train “Resort Shirakami” or “Cruising Train” is also recommended.

Engaku-ji Temple is said to have been built in 807 and enshrines a wooden sculpture of Juichimen Kannon (the Eleven- headed Kannon, a Buddhist goddess of mercy).

Local cuisine of the fishing town of Fukaura

Aoike Pond, AKA Lake Juniko. Why not try trekking through the beech forests of Shirakami?

The rocky Senjojiki Kaigan coast was created by a geological upthrust during an earthquake in 1792.

Access

Tokyo Sta.→ 3 hr 10 min by JR Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train→ Shin-Aomori Sta.→ 30 min by JR Ou Line train→ Kawabe Sta.→2 hr 15 min by JR rapid train Resort Shirakami→ WeSPa Tsubakiyama Sta.→ Courtesy bus*→ Koganezaki Furofushi Onsen

Courtesy bus: in the case of using the Resort Shirakami train, reservation is not required. When using local trains, reservation is necessary by phone: 0173-74-3500.

** Access time is approximated and may change depending on traffic and other conditions.

Info

Koganezaki Furofushi Onsen

TEL: +81-173-74-3500 www.furofushi.com

Fukaura Town Kanko Kyokai

TEL: +81-173-74-3320 www.fukaura.jp

Shirahone Onsen

A hidden Onsen that offers seclusion deep within forest and valley surroundings

This mildly acidic, milky white water is gentle for the skin.

The west side of Matsumoto, a city located roughly in the center of Nagano Prefecture, is home to the Hida mountain ranges (Northern Alps) and Mt. Norikura-dake. On the eastern side of this mountain is Shirahone Onsen, a quiet hot spring village surrounded by dense forests and the Yukawa-keikoku Valley.

Shirahone Onsen is believed to hold more than 600 years of history. However, the traditional style of hotels often seen at hot spring resorts cropped up around the 17th century, attracting visitors seeking to treat illnesses and injuries over an extended stay. Each of its waters, derived from some 10 distinct sources, present subtle differences in quality, color, and aroma. With its longstanding reputation for wellness, countless prominent guests have visited the onsen.

As it did not originate as an entertainment or amusement destination, Shirahone Onsen has maintained its identity as a calm, “hidden hot spring village” nestled deep in the mountains. The center of the hot springs village is near the end of the Prefectural Road Shirahone Line, which is bustling with hotels, ryokan, a public open-air bath, restaurants, souvenir shops, and the Tourist Information Center. Also, there are three ryokans near the starting point of Kamikochi Norikura Super Forest Road B Line, about 1 km to the South. For sightseeing, Kamikochi and Norikura Kogen Highland are highly recommended.

Editor’s Comment

Enjoy soaking leisurely in a bath while feeling embraced by the beautiful nature and clear mountain air!

Enjoy the winter weather while soaking in a bath and contemplating the snow.

In spring, the hot springs are surrounded by fresh greenery.

Quintessential views of the autumn leaves

Norikura Kogen Highland stretches along the east side of Mt. Norikura-dake.

Access

By train: Shinjuku Sta.→ 2 hr 50 min by JR Chuo Line limited express→ Matsumoto Sta.→ 30 min by Matsumoto Dentetsu→ Shin Shimashima Sta.→ 70 min by bus → Shirahone Onsen

By highway bus: Tokyo Sta.→ 3 hr 10 min→ Matsumoto Sta.→ 30 min by Matsumoto Dentetsu→ Shin Shimashima Sta.→ 70 min by bus→ Shirahone Onsen

*Access time is approximated and may change

Info

Shirahone Onsen Kanko Annaijo

(Tourist Information Center)

TEL: +81-263-93-3251 www.shirahone.org

Konpira Onsen-kyo

A remarkable 12 out of 18 ryokans and hotels in Konpira Onsen-kyo offer their own hot spring baths.

Kotohira-gu is also a popular cherry blossom-viewing spot, and a Cherry Blossom Festival is held on April 10 every year.

The famous Kotohira-gu Shrine in Kotohira, Kagawa Prefecture – affectionately called “Konpira-san” –is the flagship of “Konpira-san” shrines located across the country. Worshipped as the guardian deity of the sea, it attracts many people including fishermen and mariners, as well as many others who leave wooden plaques (ema) offering prayers for safe sea travel at the shrine’s Ema-den Hall. The shrine is also known for its very long flight of stone steps: a total of 1,368 up to the Oku-sha main shrine. Even if you only go up a little over halfway (785 steps) to Hon-gu Main Hall, which takes about 45 minutes, there are still a variety of sights worth seeing along the way.

After getting your cardio workout at Konpira-san, enjoy soaking in a bath at nearby Konpira Onsen-kyo! This is a relatively new hot spring village founded in 1997, when three local hotels drilled and discovered the source of the hot springs. The town is now one of the major hot spring destinations in Shikoku, and the water has even been supplied to other accommodations in and around the area. The characteristics of the water are different depending on the hotel, but generally it is said to be effective for nerve pain, muscle pain, joint pain, and stiff shoulders.

Visitors will also discover landmarks like Old Konpira Oshibai. Built in 1835, it is the oldest existing theatrical playhouse in Japan, and a designated Important Cultural Property. Also known as “Kanamaruza”, the theater presents kabuki performances every spring. Kagawa Prefecture is also famous for its udon noodles. At Nakano Udon School, located at the foot of Kotohira-gu Shrine, you can even take a noodle making class (about 50 minutes).

Editor’s Comment

From Kotohira-gu Hon-gu, you can see Sanuki Fuji (Mt. Iino) and, on extremely clear days, even Seto Ohashi Bridge.

Konpira Onsen is blessed with three different kinds of hot spring water.

“Shikoku Konpira Kabuki Oshibai”, held at Old Konpira Oshibai, attracts audience nationwide.

Kotohira-gu is a shrine that Edo-period commoners once yearned to visit as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Kofuku no Kiiroi Omamori” (Yellow Amulet of Happiness), which can be bought only at Kotohira-gu Hon-gu, is said to protect you from illness and misfortune while also bringing happiness.

Access

Tokyo (Haneda Airport)→ 75 min by plane →Takamatsu Airport→ 40 min by car→ Konpira Onsen-kyo

JR Tokyo Sta. → 3 hr 30 min by Shinkansen bullet train → JR Okayama Sta.→ 1 hr by limited express on the Seto-Ohashi Line/Dosan Line → JR Kotohira Sta. → 20 min on foot → Konpira Onsen-kyo

*Access time is approximated and may change depending on traffic and other conditions.

Info

Kotohira Tourism Association

TEL: +81-877-75-3500

**

About att.JAPAN**

The magazine att.JAPAN is for non-Japanese visiting from overseas and those residing in Japan. This quarterly magazine written in English, Mandarin, and Korean offers a wide range of information about Japan––from travel and sightseeing to various aspects of traditional culture and the latest trends. The magazine is distributed at major airports, hotels, and tourist information centers throughout Japan.

http://att-japan.net/en/

Facebook: att.JAPAN instagram: att.japan

www.youtube.com/user/attJAPAN

This onsen story previously appeared in att.JAPAN. The information was updated on October 10th, 2018, but further changes are possible..