First Lady Melania Trump will host a film screening as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. According to The Hill, Trump will show Wonder at the White House for a group of sixth-graders on Tuesday. The 2017 film follows the experiences of a young boy with facial disfigurations who is confronted by bullies at school. […]

Melania Trump To Host Screening Of ‘Wonder’ For Bullying Prevention Month, Gets Big Social Media Backlash

