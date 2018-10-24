Roman Reigns Gives Up WWE Universal Championship To Fight Leukemia; Wrestling World Reacts

Roman Reigns: WWE RAW Pre-Show Red Carpet

Professional wrestler Leati Joseph Anoa’i, better known as Roman Reigns, has announced that he is stepping away from the ring due to an ongoing fight against leukemia.

Roman Reigns Stepping Away From Ring Amid Illness

Reigns, a former football player, has become one of the WWE‘s most popular personalities. He announced Monday that he had been living with cancer for 11 years and that it had returned.

He also added that he’d relinquish his claim to the WWE’s Universal Championship as he focuses on battling leukemia.

“When I was 22 years old, I was diagnosed with this. And very quickly I was able to put it in remission. But I’m not going to lie, that was the hardest time in my life. I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have any money, I didn’t have a home and I had a baby on the way,” Reigns said during WWE’s Monday Night Raw program.

He thanked the WWE for giving him a chance after his football career ended.

“I want to make one thing clear — by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said. “I will beat this and I will be back, so you will see me very very soon.”

The crowd then cheered his name as he placed his Universal Title belt on the floor and left the ring.

The biggest names in wrestling then offered their support.

“You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support,”John Cena tweeted.

“Stunned. I liked and respected him from the moment I met him. Sending my very best wishes and prayers for you, Joe,” Mick Foley tweeted.

The WWE also tweeted a video of their wrestlers offering encouragement for Reigns following his speech.