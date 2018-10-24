Weaving Bamboo Waves: A Basket-Making Workshop

Although my grandmother was an expert basket maker and I grew up surrounded by her creations, for some reason, I only tried making baskets with her once or twice. So I was especially excited when Chopsticks NY invited me to take part in a special bamboo basket–weaving workshop at J-Collabo, a Japanese cultural space in Brooklyn.

My teachers were Mr. Kenichi Ohtani and Mr. Takayuki Shimizu, award-winning bamboo artists from Japan, and before the workshop began, I got to admire their beautiful work in the Beppu Bamboo exhibition in the adjacent gallery space. Mr. Ohtani specializes in bamboo baskets, and Mr. Shimizu had created a large installation meant to suggest bubbles from the onsen (hot springs) for which Beppu, a town in Kyushu, is famous.

Beppu is also home to many bamboo forests and is the center of Japanese bamboo crafts. Strong yet flexible, bamboo grows very quickly (a tree becomes fully grown in mere months), making it a great renewable resource. The city of Beppu offers bamboo crafts classes, and people from throughout Japan come there to study (as both Mr. Ohtani and Mr. Shimizu did fifteen years ago).

Under their expert guidance, our group of novice basket makers began. We were each given a woven cross of bamboo strips—the base of the basket—and followed along as Mr. Ohtani and Mr. Shimizu showed us how to create a Shikainami (Four Waves) basket. I found myself awkwardly fumbling around with the bamboo for a while until I hit my stride once I got to repeat a weave a few times. There is something quite special and satisfying about watching the basket take shape, knowing that you are transforming simple strips of wood into something both useful and beautiful. It was also interesting to see how all of our baskets came out looking nice but each with its own slight individual differences.

As I rode the subway home, I took my basket out periodically to gaze at it in semi-amazement and recalled Mr. Shimizu saying he had studied bamboo crafts because he wanted to “be a human who can make something by myself”—I was happy to have made something, too, albeit with quite a bit of help from my teachers.

— Reported by Kate Williamson

J+B Design and Café

300 7th St., Brooklyn, NY 11215 | www.jplusbdesign.com

Beppu City Traditional Bamboo Crafts Center

www.city.beppu.oita.jp/06sisetu/takezaiku/english/takezaiku.html

We had to spritz the bamboo with water periodically to keep it pliable, but bamboo’s flexible reputation made me confident it wouldn’t break.

Basking in the glow of the magical transformation from bamboo strips to elegant basket.

The Beppu Bamboo exhibition at J + B Design and Cafe included Mr. Shimizu’s bamboo installation and this basket and vase by Mr. Ohtani.